MISSING: Estherville Police Seek Help Locating Woman

The Estherville Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing woman.

82-year-old Carol Berven was last seen leaving her assisted living apartment yesterday around 9 a.m. Authorities say she is believed to have left Estherville and may be en route to Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Estherville Police say she is driving a 2017 white Subaru Outback.

She is described as 5’3 and 105 pounds.

If you locate Carol, contact the Estherville Police Department by calling 712-362-3515, so she can be reunited with her family.