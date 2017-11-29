UPDATE: Missing Estherville Woman Located

NBC News says longtime ``Today'' show host Matt Lauer has been fire for ``inappropriate sexual behavior.''
Garrison Keillor, the former host of ``A Prairie Home Companion,'' says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.
Arby's is buying casual dining chain Buffalo Wild Wings in a deal worth about $2.4 billion.
The Estherville Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing woman.
The Mankato Area Public School Board has named Michael Thursby director of 77 Lancers Marching Band.
North Mankato residents chime in about the future of Commerce Drive
A Milford man is charged after allegedly breaking into a home in Spirit Lake, while armed with a hunting knife.
A North Mankato man is facing charges after allegedly crashing a vehicle while under the influence back in May.
