NBC News Fires Matt Lauer Over Inappropriate Sexual Behavior

NBC News says longtime ``Today'' show host Matt Lauer has been fire for ``inappropriate sexual behavior.''

Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of Wednesday's ``Today'' show.

Guthrie read a statement from NBC News chairman Andy Lack, stating that the company has received a detailed complaint from a colleague Monday night ``about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace'' by Lauer. Lack's statement said the company found that after a serious review of the complaint it represented ``a clear violation'' of the company's standards, and Lauer was terminated as a result.

Lack added in his statement that it was the first complaint about Lauer in more than 20 years at NBC, but ``we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.''

The move comes a week after CBS News fired morning anchor Charlie Rose amid reports of sexual misconduct.