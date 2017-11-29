New Director Of 77 Lancers Marching Band Named

The Mankato Area Public School Board has named Michael Thursby director of 77 Lancers Marching Band.

Thursby also serves as director of athletic bands at Minnesota State University, Mankato. He was a teacher and director of the competitive marching band at Grand Rapids, Minn. High School, which excelled and enjoyed a high level of competitive success during his tenure.

Thursby has master's degrees in music education and percussion performance from the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls. He also has a bachelor's degree in music education from University of Iowa, Iowa City.