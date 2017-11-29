Milford Man Facing Burglary Charges In Dickinson County

A Milford man is charged after allegedly breaking into a home in Spirit Lake, while armed with a hunting knife.

24-year-old Clay Anthony Williams is accused of breaking into the home in the 1000 block of 12th Street in Spirit Lake around 2 a.m. Monday.

He is charged with first degree burglary and going armed with intent.

According to the criminal complaint, Williams allegedly injured the victim while inside the home.

Details on the condition of the victim haven't been released.

His first court appearance is set for next Thursday in Dickinson County Court.