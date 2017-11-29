Milford Man Facing Burglary Charges In Dickinson County

Multiple agencies responded to the scene including Mankato, North Mankato, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County and the Minnesota State Patrol.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene including Mankato, North Mankato, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County and the Minnesota State Patrol.
The Mankato Area Public School Board has named Michael Thursby director of 77 Lancers Marching Band.
The Mankato Area Public School Board has named Michael Thursby director of 77 Lancers Marching Band.
Garrison Keillor, the former host of ``A Prairie Home Companion,'' says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.
Garrison Keillor, the former host of ``A Prairie Home Companion,'' says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.
NBC News says longtime ``Today'' show host Matt Lauer has been fire for ``inappropriate sexual behavior.''
NBC News says longtime ``Today'' show host Matt Lauer has been fire for ``inappropriate sexual behavior.''
November is National Adoption Month, but for those considering adoption, the process can be confusing.
November is National Adoption Month, but for those considering adoption, the process can be confusing.
With another Small Business Saturday in the books, local shops in Mankato are reporting record sales.
With another Small Business Saturday in the books, local shops in Mankato are reporting record sales.
MRCI is taking part in 'Giving Tuesday' today, where people find ways to give back to their communities.
MRCI is taking part in 'Giving Tuesday' today, where people find ways to give back to their communities.