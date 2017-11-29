KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT: Local Guide To Holiday Gift Shopping

MIDDAY EXPERT: Local Guide To Holiday Gift Shopping

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Jessica Blais with Mankato Moms Blog joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with your guide to holiday shopping. She talked about the a blog up on the website that offers gift ideas for everyone in your family straight from local shops. She also had some ideas for the kids who are looking to get their teacher or daycare provider a gift this holiday season. 

Click here for more on the Mankato Moms Blog. 