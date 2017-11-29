Minneopa State Park To Partially Close For Special Deer Hunt

Minneopa State Park will be partially closed beginning this Friday for a special deer hunt.

The hunt is meant to prevent the overpopulation of deer and protect resources.

The closure, which takes place December 1st through the 3rd, will include the bison range, campground, Seppmann Mill and group camp.

Those that visit the park during that time are asked to check for hunt-related information at the park office and wear blaze orange or brightly colored clothing.

The falls will remain open during the deer hunt.

Hunts will also be taking place at other Minnesota State Parks.