Local Family Takes Us Inside The Process Of Adopting

Scott and Lisa Nelsen adopted their son, Nolan, two years ago. They went into the process without knowing where to start.

"We really didn't know a whole lot, we had some friends who adopted, so when we went over and talked to them about their process," Scott said. "We had been to a point that if we were going to have a family, that was going to be our next step."

After gathering information about what options were out there, they began a nearly two-year process of paperwork, interviews and a handful of fees before adopting their son.

Blue Earth County Child and Family Services Supervisor Anne Broskoff said the wait is a normal part of adopting.

"When they finally get to the point where they say 'this is what we want to do,' then they're all excited and want it to happen right away," Broskoff said.

Instead, she said the process is drawn out to make sure the parents and child are a perfect match.

Another concern she hears is about contact with birth families.

"When we have an 'open adoption,' I think that those things work out really well when everybody just knows ahead of time what the expectations are," she said.

For anyone who is looking to adopt, the Nelsens offer this advice:

"Do as much research as you can, contact people who you know have adopted," Scott said. "It does help to talk to other couples who have gone through it," Lisa said.

And despite the roadblocks they faced to become parents, they said there's nothing they would change.

"When we were going through the struggles of trying to have a baby, it was hard, it was depressing, but now, once we now have him, it's like it was all worth it," Lisa said.

