UPDATE: Multiple Agencies Respond to Shots Fired Call at Vine Building in Mankato

UPDATE 5:30 11/27/17

Multiple agencies converge on the VINE Faith in Action Building this afternoon after the building is put on lockdown.

The initial call came in around 3:45 this afternoon. Commander Dan Schisel with the Mankato Department of Public Safety tells KEYC News 12 they were called to the scene on the report of shots fired.

Commander Schisel says law enforcement searched the building and found no evidence that shots had been fired.

They did evacuate some people while they searched and others were told to shelter in place.

The lockdown was lifted around 5:30 this evening and officials began clearing the scene.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene including Mankato, North Mankato, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County and the Minnesota State Patrol.

ORIGINAL STORY



Editors note: Despite what is being heard on police scanner traffic, KEYC News 12 is awaiting official word from law enforcement on why they responded to the scene.

--KEYC NEWS 12