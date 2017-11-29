Highway 99 Bridge Now Open

For the first time since March, vehicles can now cross over the Minnesota River using highway 99.

The almost $4.5 million project was originally scheduled to be completed on October 31st, but additional steel repairs and new issues being found, pushed that date back.

While traffic can now use this bridge once again, the initial plan didn't even have this structure staying here.



Originally this bridge was supposed to be taken out and given to the city of Saint Peter, where it would've been placed in a nearby park. However, this structure was one of 24 around the state to be deemed historic. Not only enabling it to stay here, but allow workers an opportunity to give this 1931 overpass an upgrade.

The improvements included strengthening floor beams, repairing abutments, and replacing the deck and sidewalk.

History and stability highlighted the need for change and now that the project is complete, the bridge is expected to stand for a while.



Project supervisor Todd Kjolstad said "We've changed a lot of things structurally and we've made it a lot better. A lot of pieces were removed that were questionable, we realize we had this opportunity now to do that. So, as far as its ability to stay structurally sound, it's going to go another 30 years I would say."

For the last 8 months, residents had to use backroads to get around the construction.

Now that the crossing into Saint Peter is accessible, business around the area couldn't be more pleased.



Cherry Creek Antiques owner Heather Deshayes said "Having that easy access to everything from the grocery store to additional commerce and those people coming back tom our store. It's just going to be a huge blessing right in time for Christmas. "

A safety rail on the west end of the bridge along with lights are expected to be installed within the next couple months, but both lanes will remain open.



In the spring, remaining touch–up paint work will require single lane closures for up to 3 weeks, but the bridge will still be open to traffic.

- KEYC 12