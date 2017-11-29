'An Andy And Bing Christmas' Coming To Fairmont Opera House

The Fairmont Opera House will ring with Christmas cheer this Sunday.



For the third year, Mick Sterling presents 'An Andy and Bing Christmas' concert series in Minnesota.



Sterling will be performing alongside former Gopher tight end and NFL player Ben Utecht, as well as a 17-piece orchestra.



As they perform the complete Ben Crosby and Andy Williams Christmas album, Sterling says the show is just about as Christmas as you can get.



"These songs, you know, everybody knows them. Everybody has lived their holiday season with these songs. But the unique part about it is that most people have probably never seen these songs performed live, because unless you're from the WWII generation you never saw Ben Crosby sing live. Unless you went to Branson to see Andy Williams, you've never seen them live," Sterling says.





