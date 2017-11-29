St. Peter, Show Off Your Lights!!!

For residents in St. Peter putting up Christmas lights, the Realtors Association of Southern Minnesota is holding a contest.



The competition runs from now until December 20th and any home or business in the Saint Peter area can upload a photo.

The winner will be chosen based on the amount of likes the picture receives.

Along with being named the best lighting display in the area, the champ will also get to donate money to any charity they choose.



Realtors Association of Southern Minnesota president "They get to choose their own charity and we'll put it in the winner's name to that charity, $250."



Pictures can be uploaded to the RASM Facebook page.

- KEYC 12