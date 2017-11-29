MNsure Now Readily Available In Rural Areas

Open enrollment for MNsure continues...with about a month and half left to get signed up.



If you want coverage to start January 1st, you have until December 20th to sign up. MNsure does have an extended deadline available...ending January 14th...for February 1st coverage. You can apply on your own or schedule an appointment.



"If you want to do your application, things that are really important, it's all based on your household size and income, so have your tax information ready because it's based on tax household. Have all your income information and make sure that you have all your deduction information as well because it's based on adjusted gross not on your gross income," enrollment coordinator Karla Esqueda said.



MNsure is now mobile...meaning they can reach those in rural areas that may not have an advocator near them...in places like Worthington, Marshall, and Le Center and hosting events across other cities as well. With several plants in southern Minnesota about to close...MNsure is working to make sure workers maintain coverage.



"We've established a good partnership with the workforce centers in these areas, which they are referring their employees who will be losing coverage once the plants close so that we can help them find additional coverage once their employer sponsored insurance will no longer cover them," Esqueda added.



MNsure has extended hours to help those in need and have been able to get people an appointment in less than a week at this point in time. Visit http://www.odhc.org/ to learn more.

--KEYC News 12