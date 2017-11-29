Addressing Sexual Harassment In The Workplace

In the wake of high-profile sexual harassment claims, matters surrounding the issue have sparked a national conversation.



Especially in the workplace.



"I think it's important now, but I think it's been important for employers for a lot of years. Sexual harassment training and training in general has been prevalent since I started in the field of HR," Valerie Bentdahl, member of Southern Minnesota Area Human Resource Association said.



Where employee standards are enforced to ensure a safe and comfortable workplace environment.

"It's fundamental. It has to start with the date the person starts. Harassment training should be on that docket," Bentdahl said.



Bentdahl said the set of policies and programs enacted to prevent these types of issues should be a top-down approach.



"It's got to start from the top and your managers have to understand the rules and policies and then your supervisors and it has to be enforced," she said.



To not only implement these regulations, but to promote a culture that stands by them as well, because Bentdahl says the first and most important step is being able to speak up.



"Having an open door policy if somebody's not comfortable going to their immediate supervisor, the ability to go to a different supervisor," she said.



If you're unsure of the policies and procedures implemented at your workplace, Bentdahl encourages you to reach out to your HR manager.