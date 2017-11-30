Algona Police See Uptick In Sexual Exploitation Of Minors Within Last Year

The Algona Police Department is urging parents to become more active in their child’s internet activity.

The department says it has seen an increase in reports of sexual exploitation of minors within the last year-many stemming from contact minors have made with predators through social media websites.

Officer Marc Bacha says they’ve had victims ranging from 10 to 17-years-old.

He says the predators often begin to groom the children slowly until the victim becomes more comfortable with them.

Parents are encouraged to review their child’s friend list on Facebook. It’s also important not to allow them to lie about their age on social media.

If your child has received inappropriate attention by a stranger online, authorities say it’s best not to delete or block any content and contact law enforcement right away.