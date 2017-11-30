Lauer Says He Is Sorry To Anyone Hurt By Actions

Matt Lauer says he is ``truly sorry'' to anyone he is hurt by his words and actions in his first public comments since being fired by NBC amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Lauer's former ``Today'' show co-host Savannah Guthrie read a statement from Lauer at the top of Thursday's show, a day he was fired by NBC for ``inappropriate sexual behavior.'' Published reports accuse Lauer of crude and habitual misconduct with other women around the office.

Lauer says in the statement: ``Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized. But there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed or ashamed.

He says ``repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching'' and says he's ``committed to beginning that effort.''