Lauer Says He Is Sorry To Anyone Hurt By Actions

Multiple agencies responded to the scene including Mankato, North Mankato, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County and the Minnesota State Patrol.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene including Mankato, North Mankato, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County and the Minnesota State Patrol.
November is National Adoption Month, but for those considering adoption, the process can be confusing.
November is National Adoption Month, but for those considering adoption, the process can be confusing.
Matt Lauer says he is ``truly sorry'' to anyone he is hurt by his words and actions in his first public comments since being fired by NBC amid sexual misconduct allegations.
Matt Lauer says he is ``truly sorry'' to anyone he is hurt by his words and actions in his first public comments since being fired by NBC amid sexual misconduct allegations.
The Mankato Area Public School Board has named Michael Thursby director of 77 Lancers Marching Band.
The Mankato Area Public School Board has named Michael Thursby director of 77 Lancers Marching Band.
Minneopa State Park will be partially closed beginning this Friday for a special deer hunt.
Minneopa State Park will be partially closed beginning this Friday for a special deer hunt.
For the first time since March, vehicles can now cross over the Minnesota River using highway 99.
For the first time since March, vehicles can now cross over the Minnesota River using highway 99.
The Estherville Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing woman.
The Estherville Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing woman.