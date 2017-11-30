Teddy Bear Toss To Benefit Children In Hospital

With the toss of a teddy bear, fans at the Gustavus Men's Hockey game Friday night will be offering support to those in need.



The toss, put on by the Gustavus Hill Crew, is in its 2nd year.

The bears will be thrown onto the ice after the Gusties score their first goal in an effort to help children battling illnesses at the Gillette Mankato Clinic.

Last year, 500 bears flew from the stands and filled the ice.

A cool image alone, but bringing boys and girls a soft lovable gift meant much more.



Gustavus Goalie and Executive Board Member of the Hill Crew Chris Amsden said "For people to be able to have the opportunity to throw bears onto the ice, it's kind of a fun, out–of–the–ordinary thing for them. The meaning behind it is a good reason for people to come out and anytime you can bring comfort to people, especially those less fortunate during the holidays. I think it's an extremely cool idea."



Hill Crew President Matt Hastings said "All the kids got to choose their own teddy bear. These kids aren't just coming in with the flu or anything, they're pretty sick. So, it was really touching to be able to walk into Gillette Children's Hospital and have an impact on the community too."



Fans can either bring their own teddy bear or purchase one from the Hill Crew, who will be selling them near the ticket booth.

Purchasing a bear through the Hill Crew allows you to get into the game for free.

The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. vs Bethel, Friday night.

All bears purchased or donated from the game will be taken to kids in the hospital Thursday, December 7.

