Timmerman and Ferrazzano Appointed To Judge Posts

Governor Dayton has appointed new judges to Watonwan and Faribault Counties.

Stephen Ferrazzano and Troy Timmerman will now preside over the courtrooms in Watonwan and Faribault County respectively.

Ferrazzano replaces Judge Bradley C. Walker, while Timmerman takes over the bench for Judge Douglas L. Richards.

Ferrazzano has been an assistant state public defender and served in many recent high profile cases in the area, including John David LaDue, and murder cases in Lyon and Steele County.

Timmerman serves as the Faribault County Attorney.

He was previously an Assistant Public Defender and Managing Attorney for the Fifth Judicial District and in private practice at Wendland Timmerman PA.

