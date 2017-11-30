21st Annual "You Can Make A Difference" Camp-Out Kicks Off

A group in Blue Earth is camping out once again to help raise money and donations for two organizations.



For the last 21 years, residents around Faribault County have had an opportunity to stop by Juba's Supervalu grocery store and make a difference.

Beginning at 8:15 a.m. Thursday, this group of gentlemen set up camp and awaited the courteous individuals who'd stop by.

The purpose of the camp–out is to raise money and donations for the Faribault County Food Shelf.

Any canned or bagged food item that can last a while is accepted.

And experiencing the generosity of the public makes these guys want to host this event again and again.



KBEW News Director Norm Hall said "The theme is the "Boys are back in town" and we're here because the community supports it. We're just a focal point, the community does the work. It's their success story and we're proud to be part of it."

Snacks aren't the only cause these boys are benefiting.

Toys are also being accepted to help the Western Faribault County toy drive.

Whether donating cash or handing off items, the tent on the south end of the store is already filling up.

Of course, the group will have to make some room for themselves as they are spending a couple nights outside.

And it wouldn't be a camp–out without a hot meal and some time off.



Hall added "Nobody leaves. People take vacation days, people don't go to work, but we're here until noon. We stay. I mean you shut it up, it gets pretty warm during the overnight. We're fortunate the weather has cooperated this year."

The tent will be available for people to stop by until noon on Saturday.



Last year, 4,500 items were donated and $17,000 was raised.

- KEYC 12