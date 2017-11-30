THRIVE: Recovering With Exercise After Open Heart Surgery

Thriver Keith Flack keeps health a priority, even after setbacks and struggles.
Thriver Keith Flack keeps health a priority, even after setbacks and struggles.
Mankato Clinic Physical Therapist Jacob Nienow says a lot of time when people visit him with back pain, it's because they're not using the right abdominal muscles.
Mankato Clinic Physical Therapist Jacob Nienow says a lot of time when people visit him with back pain, it's because they're not using the right abdominal muscles.
Before sitting down for a meal, you might want to think about portion sizes.
Before sitting down for a meal, you might want to think about portion sizes.
Pound Pro Laurie Thorstad says, "Pound is a fitness class that utilizes under used muscles."
Pound Pro Laurie Thorstad says, "Pound is a fitness class that utilizes under used muscles."
Although we have a great supply of water here in America, a lot of people choose sodas, coffee or alcoholic beverages to quench their thirst.
Although we have a great supply of water here in America, a lot of people choose sodas, coffee or alcoholic beverages to quench their thirst.
The first and most important thing is to make sure you're staying active.
The first and most important thing is to make sure you're staying active.
Why now is the time to get your flu shot to be prepared for the upcoming season.
Why now is the time to get your flu shot to be prepared for the upcoming season.
College is nothing short of an enormous transition for young adults.
College is nothing short of an enormous transition for young adults.
The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a controversial social media post made by one of its deputies.
The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a controversial social media post made by one of its deputies.
Two people are arrested after authorities say they led police on a chase through Nicollet County overnight.
Two people are arrested after authorities say they led police on a chase through Nicollet County overnight.
A lane closure to be aware of if you’re traveling on Highway 169 between St. Peter and Mankato. MnDOT says the outside northbound lane of Highway 169 will be closed near 7 Mile Creek Park beginning today.
A lane closure to be aware of if you’re traveling on Highway 169 between St. Peter and Mankato. MnDOT says the outside northbound lane of Highway 169 will be closed near 7 Mile Creek Park beginning today.
If you're familiar with the Mahkato Wacipi powwow then you've most likely heard the name behind it all–Bud Lawrence.
If you're familiar with the Mahkato Wacipi powwow then you've most likely heard the name behind it all–Bud Lawrence.