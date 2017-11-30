THRIVE: Recovering With Exercise After Open Heart Surgery

At age 39, dentist Keith Flack started experiencing breathing troubles.

After going to two different specialists with what he thought could be allergies or asthma, he was diagnosed a life–threatening aneurysm.

The diagnosis came as a surprise.

"I had never even had a cavity before, my health was always great," Flack said.

After that, he was monitored for 10 years before undergoing open heart surgery.

"I had no valve problems or high blood pressure or artery disease, so just fixing a bad tube," he said.

But the surgery didn't keep him out of the dental office for long.

"After having open heart surgery they say you have to lay low for a good 3 months," he said. "But, you know, exercise helps you retrain your muscles and get your cardio back and that all helped me recuperate a lot faster."

Because of that, he was back in the office helping people in less than two months.

Now, over a year later, he's working out five to seven days a week... and offering a message to others to keep their health in check.

First, he encourages everyone to look into their family history.

"That a lot of times holds the key to what may or may not happen in their future," he said.

Also to keep their routine doctor visits. And third,

"Pay attention to the signs and symptoms that are unexplained that are happening with their bodies because sometimes their bodies are trying to tell them something," he said.

