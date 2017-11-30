Mankato Public Safety And VINE Trained For Active Shooter Situations

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a controversial social media post made by one of its deputies.
Two people are arrested after authorities say they led police on a chase through Nicollet County overnight.
A lane closure to be aware of if you’re traveling on Highway 169 between St. Peter and Mankato. MnDOT says the outside northbound lane of Highway 169 will be closed near 7 Mile Creek Park beginning today.
If you're familiar with the Mahkato Wacipi powwow then you've most likely heard the name behind it all–Bud Lawrence.
34 year old Wilondae Easter entered an Alford plea to the charge in September.
Louie Sanders with the sky lift
