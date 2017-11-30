Mankato Public Safety And VINE Trained For Active Shooter Situations

Wednesday afternoon, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to VINE after a call reporting gunshots.

VINE was put on lockdown. No evidence of shots fired was found, and the scene was determined safe.

Thursday at the Mankato Department of Public Safety, Director Todd Miller said officers are prepared to respond.

"We train our all officers, our patrol officers and folks to respond, and the response it to try and save lives," Miller said.

Along with training, the department partners with surrounding agencies to provide the right response for the situation.

"As it turned out not to be an actual shooter, this was a great response and great opportunity to put into practice," he said.

Law enforcement aren't the only ones trained to respond to situations like these, at VINE they receive their own training as well.

"Last year, we worked with the Mankato Police Department, and we had an active shooter training, we also recently updated our active shooter training policy guide," VINE Marketing Specialist Paige Schuette said.

This training helped them understand what to do and how to work with the officers on the scene.

"The police handled it extremely well, I don't think they overreacted, I think it was very fitting how they responded," she said.

Now, both groups are learning from happened and deciding what's next.

"We look at what can we do better and how can we heighten our security and how can we be more prepared," Shuette said.

"We will do an after–action review and say 'alright, is there anything we can improve on? What went good, what didn't go well. Is there anything we need to improve?" Miller said.

--KEYC News 12.