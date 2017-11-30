Mahkato Wacipi Powwow Founder Bud Lawrence Passes Away

If you're familiar with the Mahkato Wacipi powwow then you've most likely heard the name behind it all–Bud Lawrence.



"Everybody knew Bud. Every place I went, every meeting I went to, people I met in the community; everybody knew who Bud was," powwow chairman David Braveheart said.

Otherwise known as "Red Heart," a name given to him by the Dakota Indians earlier this year.

"It kind of implies that he has the heart of an Indian. He really took to heart what happened here in Mankato," Braveheart said.

After his battle with cancer, Lawrence passed away Wednesday night, but the legacy of awareness and reconciliation he brought to the community lives on.

"Part of the bridging that relationship between the white and Dakota community, he did a good job of that," he said.

Alongside Jim Buckley and the late Amos Owen, Lawrence launched the first annual Mahkato powwow in 1972.

"Bud was unique. I think in some sense, was chosen," Braveheart said.

Chosen as a leader displaying peace and unity.

"I do have a strong feeling, a positive feeling towards other folks. Especially people from other backgrounds, other country backgrounds," Lawrence told KEYC back in 2016.

Through decades of reconciliation efforts, earning him not one, but two Pathfinder awards.



"He's one of very few. To be recognized two times. I believe we're on our 34th celebration so for him to be recognized two times in those 34 years speaks to his impact. Speaks to the longevity of his work," Bukata Hayes, Executive Director of Greater Mankato Diversity Council said.

As he helped bring to light the dark events in Mankato history to offer a new sense of reparation.

"He was a giant for this community in terms of diversity and inclusion and making sure there was a space for us to acknowledge the difficult history we have, but in that same space that there was a way forward," Hayes said.

And will continue to move forward thanks to the light he's left behind.