Trojans Top Scarlets 3-1

The Mankato West boys hockey team played host to a tough New Prague Trojans squad in its home opener on Thursday night. The Trojans would be up 3-0 after two periods of play and hold on for the 3-1 win over West.
The Mankato West boys hockey team played host to a tough New Prague Trojans squad in its home opener on Thursday night. The Trojans would be up 3-0 after two periods of play and hold on for the 3-1 win over West.
Dillion Hillesheim led all scorers with 21-points and Lewis Pendleton added 15-points for the Cougars in their 65-42 win over Loyola.
Dillion Hillesheim led all scorers with 21-points and Lewis Pendleton added 15-points for the Cougars in their 65-42 win over Loyola.
Louie Sanders with the sky lift
Louie Sanders with the sky lift
Ashley Gustavson led all-scorers with 21-points, Madison Gehloff had 19 for the Jays.
Ashley Gustavson led all-scorers with 21-points, Madison Gehloff had 19 for the Jays.
Red Wing topped East 85-35.
Red Wing topped East 85-35.
Waseca senior, Brett Attenberger, competed at the state cross country meet twice with his team as an eighth grader and ninth grader. This year, the senior made his individual debut at the big race, coming back after a heart condition bumped him out of the top ten in 2016’s section meet.
Waseca senior, Brett Attenberger, competed at the state cross country meet twice with his team as an eighth grader and ninth grader. This year, the senior made his individual debut at the big race, coming back after a heart condition bumped him out of the top ten in 2016’s section meet.