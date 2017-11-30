KEYC - CMC Cougars Claw Past Crusaders 65-42

CMC Cougars Claw Past Crusaders 65-42

Posted: Updated:
The Mankato Loyola boys basketball team tipped-off the season Thursday night. The Crusaders played host to the Cougars of Cedar Mountain/Comfrey.
Dillion Hillesheim led all scorers with 21-points and Lewis Pendleton added 15-points for the Cougars in their 65-42 win over Loyola.

