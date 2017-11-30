Mavs Ready for Match-up with the "Comeback Kids"

The top-ranked MSU football team is still in the hunt for a national title. Last Saturday, the Mavs annihilated Midwestern State in the 2nd round of the NCAA D-II playoffs.

The 13-0 Mavericks return to Blakeslee Stadium on Saturday thanks to an upset out in Washington last week. The Lions of Texas A&M-Commerce topped Central Washington in double overtime to take down the top seed in the region.

Kick-off at the Blake is set for 12PM Saturday. We'll have more from the purple and gold, Friday on KEYC News 12.