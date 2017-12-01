Rice County Sheriff's Office Responds To Controversial Tweet Allegedly Made By Deputy

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a controversial social media post allegedly made by one of its deputies.

The tweet posted on Tom McBroom’s personal Twitter page Tuesday night, is in response to a financial settlement made between the city of St. Anthony and the girlfriend of Philando Castile. Castile was shot and killed by a police officer in July of 2016.

The tweet reads, "she needs to come off county and state aid now that she has some cash. It’ll be gone in 6 months on crack cocaine.”

Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn released a statement yesterday saying, “These comments do not reflect the beliefs or opinions of the Rice County Sheriff’s Office and Rice County Administration.” He went on to say that the Sheriff’s Office is reviewing the issue.