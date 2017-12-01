Lane Closure On Highway 169 Begins Friday

A lane closure to be aware of if you’re traveling on Highway 169 between St. Peter and Mankato.

MnDOT says the outside northbound lane of Highway 169 will be closed near 7 Mile Creek Park beginning today.

Crews will be doing work left-over from the 2016 Highway 169 flood mitigation project.

MnDOT says the higher than average elevation of the Minnesota River hasn’t allowed the contractor to complete the work until now.

Weather permitting, the lane closure is expected to last for about a week.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and drive with caution while inside the work zone.