Mankato Native Excited to Return to Perform Next Sunday

Professional a cappella singer and Mankato Native Chris Rupp is getting ready for his next performance.



Rupp will be performing with another Minnesota based group, TONIC SOL-FA at the Verizon Center on Sunday, December 10. Rupp is the founder of the Chris Rupp Project, 7th Ave, and Home Free and says he is excited to be performing in front of a hometown audience.



"I love being able to come back to Mankato to perform during the holiday for the various shows. I did that 10 plus years with HomeFree every year for the Christmas show, and especially with HomeFree deciding not to do a Christmas show here this year, it made perfect sense for me to come in," said Rupp.



Rupp says he'll also have his new Christmas album that was recently released and other CD's at the concert.

Tickets are available at the Verizon Center Box Office. Doors open at 6 PM with the concert beginning at 7.

