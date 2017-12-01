KEYC - PICK OF THE LITTER: Nathan Is Ready For His Forever Family

PICK OF THE LITTER: Nathan Is Ready For His Forever Family

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect

Nathan, a 9-week-old shepherd mix is this week's Pick of the Litter. Nathan came to the shelter with two sisters, but is currently the only one out of the three up for adoption. 

You can find out more about Nathan by calling BENCHS at 507-625-6373.