KETELSEN REPORT: Minnesota Is Top Turkey Producing State

During the holiday season, gatherings with family and friends often center around the dinner table. For many of us, one item consistently on the dinner menu is turkey. But turkey isn't just for the holidays anymore.

Minnesota is the nation's top turkey producing state, raising about 46 million birds each year. According to the University of Minnesota, the turkey industry supports 26,000 jobs and has a direct economic impact of over $800 million.

Market conditions are challenging for growers as the nation's flocks rebuild after about 3-4 percent of the countries production was lost in 2015 due to avian influenza.

So, we saw some prices rise, during that period of 2015-16, now in 2017 we're seeing price corrections. Right now, there's still profitability in our industry, there's still strong demand as our supply chain has continued to grow since high path AI.

Steve Olson, with MN Turkey Growers Association said, "From a market standpoint, from an economic standpoint we're going through one of those down cycles in the turkey market and that's somewhat offset by the fact that corn and soybean prices are lower. The significance of that is that corn and soybeans make up two-thirds to three quarters of the cost of raising a bird. So, the fact that we've got lower input costs helps soften that blow of lower prices."

Turkey consumption used to be centered around the holiday season. Industry leaders have worked hard to get turkey products into more restaurants and food service locations.

About 95 to 98 percent of all households will feature turkey at the holidays of Thanksgiving and Christmas, and that equates to about 44 million birds, so Thanksgiving and Christmas are very important to us as an industry, but that represents about 30 percent of our production. That means 70 percent of the turkey that we raise in the United States gets consumed during other parts of the year.

We are blessed to have that one holiday to celebrate turkey and have heavy consumption of whole body turkeys, but no doubt, we're spreading turkey out into human's diets every day of the year.

It wasn't that many years ago that if you mentioned 'we're having turkey for supper,' it was probably Thanksgiving and it was probably turkey and dressing. But thanks to the efforts of the turkey industry, many, many marketing efforts around the country, consumers are demanding turkey all year round and there are a lot of great turkey products on the market.