With Cooler Temps On The Way, DNR Officials Stress Ice Safety

We may not want to think about it, but cooler weather is just around the corner.. and that has the DNR reminding residents to steer clear of thin ice.

DNR officials say it'll likely take several days of below-freezing temperatures to form enough solid ice on area lakes.

Once the ice reaches the four inch mark, it's considered acceptable for foot traffic.

In addition to having an ice safety kit, officials say everyone should wear a life jacket on frozen lakes.

So far in 2017, three boaters have died on cold water, and 12 total boating fatalities have been reported.