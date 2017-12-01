Owatonna Schools Eliminate Nuts And Nut Butters From Menu

For students in the Owatonna school district Superintendent Jeff Elstad says safety is always item number one.



"Parents are sending their very best every day, and it's our work to make sure our kids are safe here and getting all that they need within their school experience," Elstad says.



Which has led to a new initiative starting today at both the Owatonna elementary and middle schools that will eliminate all nuts and nut products from their menus.



"We have a growing number of students in our district that suffer with peanut or tree nut allergies," he says.



Around 67 students based on the schools' last count.

But faculty say there's no need to adjust to any major changes.



"They were both getting weekly peanut butter sandwich and so that we're just going to transition to SunButter, and middle school had Uncrustables sandwiches on their menu and that we're replacing with a breakfast bar," Tracy Bjerke, Owatonna Public Schools nutrition services coordinator says.



The minor menu swap will simply be an add onto the rules that were already in place, such as offering nut-free tables and identifying classrooms where these allergies exist.



"We're taking all of the precautions necessary knowing it's not a 100% guarantee but working with our health services staff to help navigate some of those issues," Elstad says.



Though Elstad emphasizes taking on the term nut-aware rather than nut-free.



"Students bring lunch from the outside, and we're a public school..." he says.



Which means organizations and teams that use the building can serve food, which may at times contain nuts.



But with the new menu change underway, Bjerke says there's one final step.



"We're always looking for feedback from the students. As far as the sun butter sandwiches go, we'll see what the kids think of them," she says.





Bjerke says SunButter is a spread made from sunflower seeds, which is often promoted for use by people with nut allergies.