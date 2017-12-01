45th Christmas In Christ Chapel Begins Friday Night

The 45th edition of Christmas in Christ Chapel will begin Friday night at 7:30 p.m.



Music, dance, and worship will be combined into a performance known this year as "Life Abundant."

The event will celebrate the 500th year of the Reformation.

Although tickets are sold out, those looking to watch can find a live stream for Saturday's ceremony, beginning at 7:30 p.m.



Artistic Director Chad Winterfeldt said "When you're in the space, you see the choirs and the hand bells and the orchestra from one perspective. But with the live stream, the close–ups that go into a violin player or a particular singer are just amazing. So, it's well worth it."



Performance times:

Friday, December 1st- 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 2nd- 3:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 3rd- 3:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Live stream link: gustavus.edu

