Melissa Wagner Announces Candidacy For Tony Cornish's Seat

Democrat Melissa Wagner is in the race to fill Representative Tony Cornish's vacant seat.

Wagner has worked in education for 24 years and is currently a special education coordinator.

She lives on her family farm near Lake Crystal.

Wagner says she wants to work with both sides to the aisle to bring good jobs, healthcare and education to rural Minnesota.

"I'm very excited to be able to serve the people of Southern Minnesota and be a voice for rural Minnesota and outstate Minnesota in regards to agriculture and education," Wagner said.

Governor Mark Dayton will decide when a special election will be held to fill the vacancy.

Cornish resigned after accusations of sexual harassment.

--KEYC News 12