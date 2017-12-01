Student Starts Lunchroom Recycling At Windom School

Last year, Windom Area Middle High School sixth grader Ella Smith was assigned a class project. She didn't know what to do, until she found some inspiration from the lunchroom.

"No one was recycling, and so I just thought why can't we recycle milk cartons," Ella said.

The project was for a once-a-week class called Genius Hour. Students pick a topic they're interested in, research it, and present it.

"If kids study something they're passionate about, they're more likely to follow through and be excited about it," fifth grade teacher Cindy Walen said.

The recycling process is simple: students empty their cartons, fold them flat, then put them in the recycling bin.

However, getting the idea in place wasn't as easy.

There were roadblocks with how the cartons had to be recycled, changing the recycling pickup schedule, and it required purchasing bins.

"She did not give up, she persevered, she was dedicated to the project, and really is passionate about sending a message to kids that you can make a difference in the world," principal Melissa Radeke said.

Now, Ella's training students how to recycle their cartons, starting with the elementary and middle school.

"When I'm walking by and I see fourth and fifth doing this, it brings a big old smile to my face," she said.

After her school is trained, Ella will present to the school board to bring the recycling to the high school.

--KEYC News 12.