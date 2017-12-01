Scam Jam Teaches Fraud Prevention to Seniors

AARP and the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota hosted a Scam Jam on Friday, at the AmericInn Hotel Convention Center to educate seniors on identity theft, consumer fraud and other scams.

Associate Director of Community Engagement at AARP Jay Haapala said the program was directed towards seniors because they have a higher chance of being targeted.



"You think about memory loss or or some decline in older age but really older adults are targeted because that's where most of the money is," said Haapala.



Director of Outreach for the Minnesota Department of Commerce Jen Fox said her organization partnered with AARP along with the Elder Justice Center to create a senior fraud prevention center tool kit.



"We distributed many of them at the state fair and we've added a few pages and increased the information in it and we're now calling it 'Hang Up on Fraud," said Fox. She said the tool kits can be ordered by anyone on their website or by dialing 1-800-657-3602.

Haapala said everyone needs to be aware of scam trends. He said talking about your financial decisions with family or trusted sources is one way to prevent these scams.

"Con-artists scare people into handing over their money or personal information, con-artists use excitement and get people happy and excited," said Haapala.

He said whenever make you feel emotional about a financial decision it's a red flag to be looking out for.

The Kato Scam Jam also included local organizations that discussed possible solutions to elder abuse within families as well as caregivers who exploit their patients.



