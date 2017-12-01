SCC Hosts Challenge to Increase Women in Culinary Arts

South Central College's Culinary Program put on an Amazing Race event on Friday, in an effort to increase the presence of women the in culinary arts.



Students were tested at 12 different stations on varying subjects like as culinary math, cutting skills, sanitation, public speaking and more.

Culinary Arts Instructor Lizbeth Kliewer said the program brought back second-year students to keep them refreshed on kitchen etiquette.

"This is a male-dominated society and this job is particularly male-dominated so we bring those female students back in keep them engaged so we can help graduate them out," said Kliewer.

SCC has more than the average number of female students in its Culinary Arts program but last year identified the need to address completion in the program.