Chargers Win Close In Season Opener

In New Ulm, the Chargers were ready to begin its season and so were its fans.

Hosting Martin County West, Jake Kettner was dishing out dimes early in the first half. He finds Matt Stein here with the give and go, Stein uses some muscle and puts up the nice floater with his left hand.

Some more nice ball movement by MVL, as it goes in then back out to Jordan Fischer who drains the three-pointer from the corner.

The Mavericks kept it close though thanks a lot to this guy Dawson Weber, who had no trouble behind the arc, hitting nothing but net on this trey. He finished with a game-high 19 points.

Incredible glass work here as Wyatt Geistfeld corrals the miss and puts it back for the easy two, he finishes with 12 on the night.

However, Kettner, with 15 points leads the Chargers to a close win, 60-58.

- KEYC 12