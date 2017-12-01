Wolverines Hold Off Raiders, 72-65 In Season Opener

In Nicollet, the Raiders hosted Sibley East as coach Chris Hulke kept encouraging his guys to play hard.

Nicollet fell in a hole early, but whatever Hulke said began to pay off as Ean Thomsen gets the ball on the block and uses a nice move here to get the deuce.

Defense leads to offense as the comeback was on, Anthony Macias steals the ball and looks ahead to Thomsen who lays it in for the easy score.

Yet the Wolverines wouldn’t relinquish the lead as Jacob Willmsen uses all of his 6'4" frame to grab the offensive rebound and lay it in for the bucket.

Outside the paint, Holden Lindquist finds a moving Gavin Bates who drills it from downtown.

More assists for Lindquist as he makes a sweet pass under the basket to Alex Sell for the score, Sibley East would go on to win 72-65.

