Mavs Fall to Wildcats to Open NSIC Play

The 13-0 Mavericks host Texas A&M-Commerce Saturday at 12PM in the NCAA D-II football quarterfinals.
The MSU Mavericks top the Wayne State Wildcats 86-58 on Friday night.
The MSU women's basketball team battled Wayne State to open NSIC play Friday night at the Taylor Center. Wayne State earned the 81-69 conference victory over MSU.
The Mankato West boys hockey team played host to a tough New Prague Trojans squad in its home opener on Thursday night. The Trojans would be up 3-0 after two periods of play and hold on for the 3-1 win over West.
Dillion Hillesheim led all scorers with 21-points and Lewis Pendleton added 15-points for the Cougars in their 65-42 win over Loyola.
Louie Sanders with the sky lift
