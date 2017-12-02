Bells on Belgrade Rings in Community Outreach

The fourth annual "Bells on Belgrade" celebration took place on Belgrade Avenue on Saturday.



Holiday themed stations, hot chocolate and festive decorations took over the street and Circle Inn's Manager Jeni Bobholz said the event is turned out to be a success.



" The outreach from the community has been awesome and we just feel like this is going to be the best year yet plus the weather has helped tremendously," said Bobholz.

Although the event was put on for the kids, both parents and children seemed to enjoy the activities.

Third-year attendee and parent Samantha Barrett said she enjoyed seeing the community's work come to life.



"You just have to see it to believe it. It's a good community event that the kids will love there's tons of games for them to do, There's candy and lots of prizes," said Barrett.

Bobholz said the event is for children of all ages and she believes the adults love the parade.

"It's amazing for the children and it's amazing for the adults. I think it brings out Christmas in everyone," said Bobholz.

The Winter Wonderland Parade will include the city's fire truck, horse carriages and much more.

