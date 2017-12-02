Santa's Helpers Program Continues to Advance

Open Door Health Center's fifth annual Santa's Little Helpers event brought in many children on Saturday, seeking gifts for the special adults in their lives.



The free event consisted of fun activities for families and a store where youth, ages 15 and under, could pick out presents for the adults in their lives.

Community Health Coordinator Pamela Riquelme Paredes, whose niece started this program, said the event has grown exponentially.



"The fourth year they had over five-hundred and some children come and it was just too much for the family to take on anymore so that's when we based on asked them if they thought Open Door Could adopt it," said Riquelme Paredes.

The program's volunteers, also known as Santa's little helpers, assisted the kids in choosing present as well as gift-wrapping.