Tailgating In Mankato

The fire broke out 10 miles southeast of Fairmont in a shed near a house around 3:30 p.m, Saturday.
The fire broke out 10 miles southeast of Fairmont in a shed near a house around 3:30 p.m, Saturday.
Wagner has worked in education for 24 years and is currently a special education coordinator.
Wagner has worked in education for 24 years and is currently a special education coordinator.
Open Door Health Center's fifth annual Santa's Little Helpers event brought in many children on Saturday, seeking gifts for the special adults in their lives.
Open Door Health Center's fifth annual Santa's Little Helpers event brought in many children on Saturday, seeking gifts for the special adults in their lives.
Fans were taking advantage of the beautiful weather Saturday morning before their Mavericks took on Texas A&M–Commerce.
Fans were taking advantage of the beautiful weather Saturday morning before their Mavericks took on Texas A&M–Commerce.
Lions top Mavericks in third round of NCAA tournament.
Lions top Mavericks in third round of NCAA tournament.
The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a controversial social media post made by one of its deputies.
The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a controversial social media post made by one of its deputies.
Farmers from around the area gathered to listen to the current dairy price crisis in which hundreds of tanker loads of milk have been dumped on the ground in the past few years by processors because of oversupply and the lack of processing capacity.
Farmers from around the area gathered to listen to the current dairy price crisis in which hundreds of tanker loads of milk have been dumped on the ground in the past few years by processors because of oversupply and the lack of processing capacity.