Fire Engulfs Sheds In Fairmont

The fire broke out 10 miles southeast of Fairmont in a shed near a house around 3:30 p.m, Saturday.

Fairmont, Ceylon and Swea City fire departments assisted along with the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

No one was inside when the fire started.

While firefighters attempted to put it out, hay in the shed next to the storage shed caught on fire.



Fairmont Fire Chief Brandon Scott said "Heavy black smoke, heavy fire in the one shed. Impinged on the next shed, extinguished the fire as much as we could until the hay caught on fire in the next building."



Substantial damage could be seen to both buildings. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

- KEYC 12