KEYC - Maverick Men Edge Past Vikings

Maverick Men Edge Past Vikings

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The MSU men's basketball team played host to Augustana Saturday night. 

MSU wins 90-79.

Maverick sophomore, Kevin Krieger,  scored 29 points in the contest. 

Senior Charlie Brown added 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists.

