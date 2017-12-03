MSU Mankato Holiday Carnival Gathers Children for Festive Fun

Minnesota State University- Mankato's annual Winter Holiday Carnival created a fun wonderland for children on Sunday.

The event took place in the Centennial Ballroom, where about 25 student groups each had an interactive station.

Children participated in things like fishing for prizes, learning how to spell their names in a different language and more.



On of the student volunteers Zoe Suski said the event is for kids to have fun.

"We want to give kids like a positive college experience and sort of get them involved at a young age and teach them different things," said Suski.



Suski encourages more student groups to volunteer next year as well as more parents to bring their children to the carnival.