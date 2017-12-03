Hubbard House Opens Doors to Guests for Holiday Mystery

Blue Earth County Historical Society's annual Christmas at the Hubbard House event took place this weekend.

The Victorian home was filled with board games, colorful characters and much more.

Blue Earth County Historical Society's Development Manager Danelle Erickson said the event was themed, "A Parlor Game History Mystery."



"This year we had a mystery for our guests to help solve there was a chess piece was taken from a chess set as part of a game night that the Hubbard's were hosting so the visitors had to visit with the different people," said Erickson.

Characters were dressed in the finest Victorian attire as they portrayed family members and guests of the Hubbard family.

Susan Hynes played one of the family's guests, Mrs. Hanratty,



"I'm Mrs. Hanratty and people think it's an alias, just like they think I'm wearing rouge and this is not my real hair but it's all natural," said Hynes.

Erickson said she finds events like this enjoyable but it's not because of the mysteries.

"I just love the interaction that the characters have with each other and with the visitors. It's just fun to hear all of the different stories and the things that are coming out of the characters," said Erickson.

The Hubbard House will be open for holiday tours from 1-4 p.m. on December 9, 10, 16, and 17.