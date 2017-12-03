Skating With Santa

Kids were joined by some special guests while they skated around the Civic Center in New Ulm.



Hundreds of boys and girls were eager to get on the ice, knowing a couple familiar faces would be there to join them.

Santa had his hands full Sunday, zooming around the rink with the children and also taking time to pose for the camera.

New Ulm Park and Recreation hosted the event to not only provide an opportunity for families to experience the young holiday season, but help benefit the local food shelf.



Santa said "We're so happy that park and rec is putting this on in New Ulm and Santa can come and skate with the kids. Some are new, some are experienced and it's for a good cause as you know, the food bank. So, we're very happy, it's a lot and as you can hear, we're having a lot fun already. Merry Christmas!"

With donations of non–perishable food items, kids got to skate for free.

Once those blades were on, these youngsters thought of anything that would allow them to have fun.

Whether speeding around the ice like a pro or learning to glide for the first time, smiles could be seen everywhere, even when some people fell down.



9-year-old Isabelle Longtin said "It's really funny because you get to see a lot of people fall and your friends fall."

The big red guy wasn't the only special guest to join in as members of the New Ulm Steel creatively found ways to interact with children.

Not only did they guide them across the rink, but even these junior hockey players couldn't resist taking a picture with the Christmas icon.



Steel Defenseman Steven Mordini said "I'm sure they come to the games and see us on the ice. You know to be able to be out here with us, interact, I think it's a super cool thing. As a kid, I would've loved it if I had that opportunity."

Skating wasn't the only activity to participate in, for kids got to show off their artistic abilities using cookies and cotton balls.

