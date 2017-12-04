Waseca Church Damaged By Fire

A church in Waseca is damaged by fire Sunday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, Christ The King Lutheran Church Pastor Cary Larson says a refrigerator in an office caught fire around noon yesterday.

Larson says the fire was contained to the office, but the rest of the building, including the worship space saw some smoke damage. She says no one was injured during the incident.

The Fire Marshall is expected to investigate the fire this morning to determine an official cause.

Larson says church staff will do their best to keep members informed about upcoming worship plans.