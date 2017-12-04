Waseca Church Damaged By Fire

A Mankato man is charged after allegedly running a meth lab in Blue Earth County.
A church in Waseca is damaged by fire Sunday afternoon. In a Facebook post, Christ The King Lutheran Church Pastor Cary Larson says a refrigerator in an office caught fire around noon yesterday.
The fire broke out 10 miles southeast of Fairmont in a shed near a house around 3:30 p.m, Saturday.
The event serves as a fundraiser for the YMCA as an entry fee is required for families to enjoy this colorful race.
Minnesota State University -Mankato's annual Winter Holiday Carnival created a fun wonderland for children on Sunday.
34 year old Wilondae Easter entered an Alford plea to the charge in September.
Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.
