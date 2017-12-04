Mankato Man Facing Charges For Allegedly Manufacturing Methamphetamine

A Mankato man is charged after allegedly running a meth lab in Blue Earth County.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force began investigating a property in South Bend Township back in October. This after a resident reported that 43-year-old Clifford Freiderich III had just recently moved out of the shed next to him. He said there were items with a strong smell inside a truck he was working on.

Agents say they recovered items primarily used for manufacturing methamphetamine. A few of the items also tested positive for methamphetamine.

Another witness allegedly told police that Freiderich would also manufacture the drug at a second shop in Waseca.

He faces two felony counts of manufacturing methamphetamine in the first degree.